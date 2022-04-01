London Files: Arjun Rampal's thriller series has mystery & gore in right amount; watch teaser video

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT SELECT Arjun Rampal

"Only after absolute chaos comes absolute silence," says Arjun Rampal seconds before introducing himself as Detective Om Singh in the upcoming thriller series London Files. Also starring Purab Kohli, the teaser video has all the elements of mystery, gore and thriller in adequate amounts. From the first look, it appears that Rampal's character is investigating a case and Purab is the victim. Seemingly he plays a father whose daughter is missing.

As per the official synopsis, London Files is an investigative thriller series that follows homicide detective Om Singh, played by Arjun Rampal, as he takes on a missing person’s case in a politically divided London city. Battling his own personal demons, Om is forced to take on the case of media mogul Amar Roy’s missing daughter. Amar, played by Purab Kohli, is a divisive figure in London due to his support of a draconian anti-immigration bill. As Om starts to investigate the case, a darker mystery comes to light. One that threatens to expose buried secrets and Om’s repressed past.

Packed with edge-of-the-seat drama and suspense, London Files also stars Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis among others in key roles.

Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures, the six-episode series is all set to premiere on 21st April only on Voot Select.