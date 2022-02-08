Lock Upp Tentative Contestants List: Shehnaaz Gill to Vir Das, participants of of Kangana Ranaut's show

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to follow the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and others to host a reality show. The actress will be seen anchoring producer Ekta Kapoor's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'. There will be 16 celebrities on the show whose names will be announced officially soon. These contestants will be locked up inside the jail and there will also be a concept of bail in the reality show.

As per the sources, well-known personalities of the entertainment industry and other fields will be seen on the show. Few names include Divyanka Tripathi, Manav Gohil, Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Jyoti, Urfi Javed, Aditya Singh Rajput, Mallika Sherawat, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Chetan Bhagat, Harsh Beniwal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vir Das and others.

Rumours are rife that Shehnaaz Gill has already given her nod for the show. She has been in the news lately for her heart-touching performance for late Sidharth Shukla on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. She was also spotted on Tuesday with Shilpa Shetty.

"Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp and she even agreed to do it, Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and he wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while and this is the best opportunity or her. Also, Shehnaaz has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the Lock Upp," a report in Bollywood Life.

On the other hand, Vir Das' name was also doing rounds as the contestant of the show. However, he cleared the air when he tweeted, "Hey all. Not sure who this journalist is. Or if journalism still exists. But just to clarify because there’s a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up. Cheers."