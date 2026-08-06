Lock Upp Season 2 winner Shreya Kalra faces Awez Darbar's tough questions over her gameplay in jury round

New Delhi:

The grand finale of Netflix's Lock Upp 2 was filled with emotional moments, tough tasks and intense face-offs. While Shreya Kalra went on to win the show, the finalists also faced the jury before the winner was announced.

One moment that caught everyone's attention was when Awez Darbar questioned Shreya's gameplay and accused her of using other contestants' personal issues to move ahead in the competition.The confrontation unfolded in front of the Top 3 finalists and became one of the standout moments of the finale.

Awez Darbar accuses Shreya Kalra of using contestants' secrets

For the unversed, before the winner was announced, the Top 3 finalists, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat, faced the jury round. During the segment, jury members questioned the finalists and asked them to justify their decisions and gameplay throughout the season.

While addressing Shreya, Awez began by complimenting her on playing the game well, saying, "First of all, you're playing a great game," before adding, "with people's feelings, especially your own friends."

He alleged that Shreya first became friends with Akanksha Chamola before later exposing her secret. He also pointed out that she had formed a close bond with Madhuri Jain Grover, only to eventually vote her out. Awez further claimed that something similar had happened between him and Shreya as well.

Responding to Awez's remarks, Shreya said those incidents were related to matters outside the show and not to the game itself. She added that they would discuss and resolve those issues once they were out of the house.

However, Awez was not convinced by her explanation. Reacting to Shreya’s response, Awez questioned why she had brought up other contestants’ personal matters inside the game if she believed outside issues should remain separate.

He referred to an earlier incident involving Shivangi Joshi, when Shreya had claimed that a person Shivangi was previously associated with had messaged her first. Shreya had also alleged that Shivangi suspected her of texting him first.

Awez argued that Shreya herself had introduced outside matters into the game whenever it benefited her, accusing her of making other people’s personal secrets a part of her gameplay.

Shreya Kalra lifts the Lock Upp 2 trophy

Shreya Kalra defeated Shivangi Joshi to win Lock Upp Season 2. The competition narrowed down to the Top 3 finalists, with Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat making it to the jury round. Following the final rounds, Shreya and Shivangi emerged as the Top 2 contestants, after former Splitsvilla season 16 contestant Yogesh Rawat got the least number of votes in the jury round, where Shreya ultimately defeated Shivangi to become the winner.

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Shreya Kalra beats Shivangi Joshi to win Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa; takes home Rs 1 crore