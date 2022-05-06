Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde eliminated just before finale of Kangana Ranaut's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAISHA SHINDE Saisha Shinde

As the finale of Kangana Ranaut's reality show, 'Lock Upp' inches to its finale, the game is getting intense with shocking eliminations. As per the latest update, Saisha Shinde has been eliminated from the show. Saisha's luck ran out as she was evicted from the show based on audience votes. She has been a strong contender since she entered the show and played every game with utmost dedication.

She gained much popularity as she was very vocal about her opinions. Saisha was eliminated earlier when she had a heated argument with the host, Kangana Ranaut. While she had re-entered the show then, this time, the audience voted her out before she could be a finalist.

Saisha opened the gates to many controversial revelations during her stay on the show. One of them is about her relationship with a well-known fashion designer in the industry.

Saisha said: "I was in new industry and I met my favourite designer and when I met him, I was very excited, he called me to his hotel room. But he talked to me very nicely. He tried to show he had a sad life and he has no one, so I just hugged him and we had sex. After that we were in touch but eventually I heard from other friends that he used to do this with 7-8 male friends of mine."

"When this secret start spreading, I was banned from fashion week. He cheated on me, he had a boyfriend in each metropolitan city. but I have worked so much in life and I hope my story inspires people to not to get influenced by such things," she added.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.