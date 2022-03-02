Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey says she suffered brain haemorrhage after thrashing from Sam Bombay

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SAMBOMBAY Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay

As promised to the viewers, the reality show Lock Upp is bringing out some of the celebrities' most contoversial secrets that they held close to their hearts. In a recent revelation, Poonam Pandey shared details of domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband Sam Bombay. She revealed that she was not allowed freedom in her own house and that she also suffered a brain haemorrhage because of the alleged thrashing she received at the hands of her husband. She also said that Sam would drink all day and beat her up, adding she would hide the marks with makeup and put a smile on her face.

"Yes, I did and I don’t hate him right now, I just don’t like him, I dislike him. Nobody wants something like this to happen to them. Who likes to get beaten up. I had like four floors of house, private garden, private terrace and I had everything. I had a big fuc** house. If I am in one room, I am not allowed to be in that room, he would ask me why are you in that room. He would force me to be with him in the room he wanted. When I used to tell him that I wanted some time with myself and fresh air and wanted to go on the terrace, I wasn’t allowed. I was not allowed to take my phone anywhere, and was not allowed to touch my phone in my own house," Poonam revealed in a conversation with co-contestant Karanvir Bohra.

She added, "I said fine I stay and just move around. If I love my dog and sleep with them, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get fuc** beaten up for loving my dogs. Is that a reason to get a brain hemorrhage? Because I have one."

Last year in September, Poonam's husband Sam Bombay was arrested in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her. Poonam further claimed that Sam threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was consequently granted bail in the case.

In one of the episodes, Nisha Rawal had also opened up on facing domestic abuse at the hands of her estranged husband Karan Mehra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame. She revealed that their four-year-old son Kavish is seeing a behavior therapist because of their separation.