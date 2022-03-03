Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi slams makers; questions 'why was I trapped in jail corridor for three hours?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Payal Rohatgi has appeared in films like 'Plan', 'Corporate', and 'Dil Kabaddi'

Ekta Kapoor and actress Kangana Ranaut's controversial show 'Lock Up' is making a lot of headlines because of its contestants and exciting format. The rage of the show's contestants and the heat between them is enthralling the viewers. It has been only three days since the show started streaming and ever since there have been fights and arguments among the contestants. Seeing this, it can be clearly guessed that there is going to be a lot of uproar in this show.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Payal Rohatgi can be seen losing her calm. She slammed the makers and said, "You cannot lock the door of such a set in any way. Your responsibility is our protection". To this the contestant of the show Munawar Faruqui explained that "there is no door here that cannot be broken". Munawar was seen adding fuel to the fire. After this, Payal is seen trying to break it by climbing the stairs of the jail. It will be interesting to see in the upcoming episode why did the makers keep Payal Rohatgi locked in the corridor for three hours like this?

Meanwhile, the show enjoys some interesting contestants including Sara Khan, Karranvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, Siddharth Nigam, Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat among others.

In the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Kangana is seen hosting the show which is streaming live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Apart from the uproar, the love angle between Shivam and actress Sara Khan is garnering attention. Shivam is seen reciting poetry for Sara. While inside the jail, Babita Phogat is teaching wrestling to the participants.