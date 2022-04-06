Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi curses Payal Rohatgi to 'die', latter shouts 'You are B....'

Follow us on Image Source : ALT BALAJI Mandana Karimi and Payal Rohatgi

'Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi got into a nasty fight with Mandana Karimi. Ever since Mandana entered together as wildcards, the duo has been fighting for various reasons these days. Recently, Mandana got upset with Payal as she misbehaved with her and said "You are bitc**** behind your own mother." For the unversed, Mandana had revealed that her parents have disowned her earlier but now things are fine in her family.

The actress feels that Payal is unnecessarily creating a hype about her relationship with her parents when everything is sorted in the family now. Mandana told Paayal that "I told you the details of what happened. I told her that my mom did not talk to me for six years. Now she is ok, all is well with my family. She is not here but now she is okay with the work I do." ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi REVEALS ex-husband Gaurav Gupta 'slept with...'

Mandana explained the reason behind her argument with Payal and shared: "I have been disowned by my own father and mother's families." Further, Mandana said what Paayal had told her: "She (Payal) is that kind of person that she told me 'You are bitc**** behind your own mother." Later, Mandana was seen crying on the show.

In a recent episode, Payal Rohatgi and Mandana Karimi indulged in a nasty fight. In the episode, Payal told Karanvir Bohra and her other team members that she heard Mandana saying 'marja (die)' to her when she was doing yoga. "I was doing yoga, so she tells from inside her blanket that while doing yoga, die," Payal said. However, Mandana refused it and went on to call her a 'loser,' adding that yoga is meant to stay positive but she wakes up in the morning with negative energy.

Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar entered the reality show as wild cards. Lock Upp currently hosts a number of contestants, including Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Saisha Shinde, Mandana, Azma Fallah among others as its 'controversial celebrities.'