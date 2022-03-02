Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANPATEL/ALTBALAKJI/KARANKUNDRRA Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra or Karan Patel, who will be the new jailor of Kangana Ranaut's show?

Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show 'Lock Upp' began with a bang almost a week ago with 16 interesting contestants. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the one-of-its-kind show has celebrities from different walks of life locked in jail together with basic amenities. Ever since it has come live on February 27, audiences are sharing their love for the show. The celebrities, their personalities and the controversies attached to them are something the audience just cannot resist watching. Well, the makers hinted at everyone with another intriguing element which was the entry of jailor. Ever since, various names have been popping up for the same, including those of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame Karan Patel.

A source close to IANS said: "Karan Patel has been approached to be the jailor for Lock Upp." According to the source, "a jailor's job in the show is to make the lives of the contestants more difficult. Already the jail has given the contestants a tough time by giving just two pairs of clothes, Indian toilets, a basic washbasin and tasteless food."

While for Karan Kundrra, a report in TOI states, "apparently Karan Kundrra has been roped into the new jailer of Lock Upp. The actor was spotted on the sets today and in all probability he is shooting for the promo which will be released today (March 2) evening."

For those unversed, Karan Patel is known for his work in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. While for Karan Kundrra, he was last seen in Salman Khan's reality show. Apart from this, he has even been a part of reality shows like Love School, Roadies, etc.

Meanwhile, the makers while announcing the concept of jailor wrote on Instagram, "Rakhega wo sab pe kadi nazar, lega wo ek ek ki khabar!

Inmates ke liye abhi tak tha bas nightmare ka trailer, guess karo kaun hoga #LockUpp ka jailor? You’ll find out tonight!"

The show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player.