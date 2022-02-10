Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut looks bold and glamorous in first look from the fearless reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Producer Ekta Kapoor, recently, announced actress Kangana Ranaut as the fiery host of their upcoming fearless reality show "Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel!" On Thursday, the makers dropped the first look of the actress from the show and it is everything bold and glamourous. Kangana Ranaut posing like a total boss is a treat for the fans!

In the poster, Kangana is seen posing in a prison set-up with cops in the background, holding a glittering pair of handcuffs promising to lock up the contestants and flag off the biggest reality show ever seen on OTT platforms in India.

Kangana Ranaut posted the first look on her social media saying, "Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow. #LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer. @ektarkapoor"

Lock Up promises to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything & everything to survive in the jail is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will Livestream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. This show will empower the audiences to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play 'Khabri' to some.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.