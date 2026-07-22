Lock Upp gets a new wildcard as Apoorva aka The Rebel Kid enters the show, says 'I don't like Shilpa Shinde'

New Delhi:

The drama inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is about to intensify. Just when the contestants seemed to have settled into their groups, content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has entered the Netflix reality show as a wildcard contestant.

Apoorva Mukhija enters Lock Upp 2 as a wildcard contestant

A newly released promo of Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2 shows Apoorva entering the house as a wildcard contestant, as introduced by host Farah Khan. During the introductory moment, she seems to have locked horns with Shreya Kalra.

Talking about joining the show, Apoorva admitted she had never planned to do another captive reality series but couldn't resist Lock Upp. "I'm actually really nervous. I had promised myself I'd never do another captive reality show, but here I am. The truth is, I'm completely addicted to Lock Upp. I've never really followed reality television apart from the one I was part of, but this show has completely hooked me, along with all my friends. We pause episodes, take screenshots, make memes and dissect every contestant's journey. My entire social media feed is Lock Upp."

She also revealed that she isn't a fan of everyone inside the house and already has clear opinions about some contestants. "I won't lie, I don't like Shilpa Shinde. Someone I've genuinely loved watching is Pamala Serena. She's really humanised herself on the show. That said, I'm not walking into the house to make friends or build bonds. I'm here to play the game."

Harshad and Shivangi lock horns with Shilpa

Since Apoorva has been watching the game from outside, she enters the competition with a clear understanding of the contestants' strategies, friendships and rivalries. It remains to be seen whether her fearless approach changes the course of the game.

In the promo for July 22, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi will be seen in a massive showdown with Shilpa Shinde. The latter has a habit of calling the former duo 'love birds', which seems to have infuriated Harshad. Apoorva later mentions that Harshad is in his 'Kabir Singh' mode.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

Also read: Harshad Chopda faces backlash after showing middle finger to Shreya Kalra in Lock Upp season 2 promo