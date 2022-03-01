Lock Upp: First fight of Kangana Ranaut's jail b/w Siddharth & Shivam Sharma turns ugly; latter hurls abuses

Follow us on Image Source : ALT BALAJI/OTTPLAY Siddharth Sharma & Shivam Sharma

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp witnessed its first fight between contestants Siddharth Sharma and Shivam Sharma. Not only a verbal one, the two ended up getting aggressive. During a task, when both the teams had to get two beds outside from the jail, Siddharth called Shivam 'saala' which irked him, who then started shouting at the former. Siddharth also grabbed Shivam by his collars and pinned him against the jail. Tensed over this, other contestants of the house rushed toward them and stopped the two from being physical.

During the chargesheet process (nomination). Every contestant had to pick two names, who they want to remove from the show. As Shivam Sharma walked in he took Siddharth's name. The former also mocked him. Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal's son seeing behaviour therapist, does not know 'negative things' about Karan Mehra

In another incident, Shivam called Siddharth 'beta'; even after the latter requested him not to say it, as he had lost his father and was not comfortable with it but Shivam kept repeating it, which frustrated him. The duo fought again over this. Later, Siddharth gave his reason for taking Shivam's name for nomination. He said, "(Ye un delhi walon mein se hain joh delhi ka naam karte hain, womaniser) I don't like his attitude. I feel he is one of those boys from Delhi who ruin the name of the city. If it is rape capital then it is because of men like him. He is a womaniser and someone who doesn't have a proper upbringing."

Again over this, Shivam lost his cool and said (Chappal feenk ke marunga, kya bol raha hai tu? apni aukaat mein rahio!).

Meanwhile, the reality show finally began on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp welcomed celebs and people from all walks of life-fighting for basic amenities to win the game. The Bollywood actress introduced the contestants on the show and questioned them for different charges for which they are being locked up in her jail.

The names of celebs who are participating include-- Sara Khan, transwoman Saisha Shinde, Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma and Anjali Arora.

Also Read: Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, to Sara Khan, Know the inmates of Kangana Ranaut's jail