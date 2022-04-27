Lock Upp: Anjali's mother asks her to maintain distance from Munawar Faruqui; shares her boyfriend's message

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Anjali Arora had confessed her feelings for Munawar Faruqui by saying, 'I love you.'

As Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp is inching towards its finale, makers are leaving no stone unturned to add more drama to the show. Riding high on popularity, the show has become one of the most-watched reality shows on OTT platforms. The latest episode of the show witnessed family members of the contestants entering the show as guests. They were seen sharing opinions about everyone’s game and revealing information that could influence current equations in the jail.

We saw Anjali Arora's mother entering the show to motivate her daughter during the last few days. Her mother was seen mentoring Anjali on how to play her game and shared a few pieces of advice with her. To see her mother, Anjali got extremely emotional. Soon after meeting, Anjali asked her mother how everybody is doing back at home. She particularly took her boyfriend’s name and asked how he is doing. “Akash kaisa hai?” asked Anjali. To which her mother replied, "Miss kar raha hai." Later after having some more conversation, her mother reminded her that Akash has told her to give his message "I miss you" to her.

Anjali, who was overjoyed to hear this, further discussed the game with her. She asked if everything she has been doing is looking fine on screen. Anjali’s mother then suggested that she should play an individual game and not trust anybody. "Koi saath nahi de raha," said her mom. On knowing this, Anjali took Munawar's name and her mother replied, "Sab munh pe hai koi sath nhi de raha. Aankhein khol, dimaag khol.(Everyone is different on the face. No one is supporting you. Open your eyes and brain)"

Also read: Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui breaks down as he reveals his mother died after consuming acid

Her mother also suggested she maintain distance from Munawar. "Munawar se doori banake rakh, sari teri voting usko ja rhi h dosti ke usse,” she said. She also told her that edited videos of her saying ‘I love you’ to Munawar have also been circulating outside.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s mother later seen sympathising with Munawar and saying, "Aapki maa nahi hai, mai hoon aapke liye."

Also read: Lock Upp family week: Sangram Singh to enter for Payal Rohtagi; Azma & Anjali's mom visit Kangana's show

Lock Upp is entering its finale phase. Recently, Prince Narula entered the show as wildcard contestant.