Lock Upp 2 gears up for finale; here's when and where to watch, finalists, prize money and what to expect

New Delhi:

After nearly six weeks of drama, intense challenges, and emotional eliminations, Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa has arrived at its grand finale. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the reality show will conclude tonight, August 5, with five finalists Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat, competing for the trophy.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared a promo on social media, giving viewers a glimpse of the finalists' journey and grand finale night. The finale will feature performances, competitive tasks, emotional moments and a media round.

When and where to watch Lock Upp 2 grand finale

The grand finale of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa will stream on Netflix on August 5, from 8 PM onwards. The finalists will compete in multiple tasks in their final bid to win the season.

Who are the five finalists of Lock Upp 2?

The August 4 episode gave the top five finalists. Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra had already secured their spots, while Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat joined them after winning the final tasks. In Tuesday's episode, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola were eliminated.

For the unversed, Shivangi emerged as the first finalist of Lock Upp 2 after Harshad Chopda gave up his spot for her, while Shreya Kalra secured the second finalist position. The five finalists are:

Shivangi Joshi Shreya Kalra Ram Kapoor Shilpa Shinde Yogesh Rawat

Lock Upp 2 media round promises intense face-offs

The latest promo of Lock Upp 2 features a glimpse of the media round, where the finalists will face tough questions from them. Sharing the promo, Netflix India Reality wrote, "6 weeks, 5 inmates aur manzil sirf ek: Lock Upp jeetna. Watch the Final Redemption Day, aaj raat at 8 PM, only on Netflix (sic)." Take a look below:

Social media users and fans have flooded the comments section and shown support to their favourite contestants. One user wrote, "Only excited for yoganksha performance." Another added, "Shilpa and Shreya ran this show."

What to expect from Lock Upp 2 grand finale?

With the trophy now within reach, all eyes are on tonight's finale as Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat battle it out to become the winner of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. Notably, the cash prize for the winner of Lock Upp Season 2 is Rs 1 crore, alongside the winner's trophy.

Also Read:

Lock Upp 2 gets its top five finalists; Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav eliminated from Netflix show