Lock Upp 2 Contestants: Celebrities who can be part of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's Netflix reality show

New Delhi:

Ekta Kapoor's digital reality show Lock Upp premiered in 2022. It has now been renewed for another season, and this time it promises to be even bigger. Ahead of its premiere on Netflix on June 27, a list of potential contestants, featuring several big names, has surfaced.

The Netflix reality show will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

These celebs will be part of the show

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, famous TV actress Shivangi Joshi, and actress Shilpa Shinde are set to be part of this reality show. Shilpa Shinde had previously made headlines when she admitted to making false allegations of sexual harassment against Sanjay Kohli, the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. This list is based on a report by The Indian Express.

In the promo for Lock Upp Season 2, host Farah Khan spoke about a celebrity who has recently lost a significant amount of weight and will be participating in the show. This hint led fans to speculate that she was referring to popular TV actor Ram Kapoor. There are also reports that Ranveer Allahbadia might join the show.

These influencers could also be part of the show

Additionally, other names being discussed include Splitsvilla contestants Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary, as well as former Bigg Boss contestants Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Rashami Desai, Puneet Superstar, Archana Gautam, Urvashi Dholakia, Praneet More, Asim Riaz, Kusha Kapila and Harshad Chopra.

While the show's previous season was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will take over the hosting duties for this season.

About the last season

Lock Upp's first season was aired in 2022, with Kangana Ranaut as its host. The show's key selling point was the unscripted nature of the program, as the participants shared their secrets and competed for fan support. Munawar Faruqui took the first position in the competition, whereas Payal Rohatgi ranked second. Lock Upp turned out to be among the hottest OTT reality TV shows of that year. Despite this, the IMDb rating of Lock Upp is only 3.7/10.

Now it remains to see if the new season will add up to the buzz. The show will stream on Netflix from June 27, 2026.

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