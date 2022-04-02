Follow us on Image Source : FILE Little Things to Modern Family, make your weekend special with these humorous shows across OTT platforms

Our daily routine can often seem tiresome as we juggle through the activities of work and try to fit our personal life in between. In fulfilling all our responsibilities, often what is amiss is our sense of self-care. If the day is getting overwhelming for you and you are seeking a temporary escape, we’ve curated a list of shows that are on the lighter side and will make you feel relaxed. Here are our top choices to watch across Colors Infinity, Comedy Central India, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar.

1) Young Sheldon – Comedy Central India

Young Sheldon takes place in the late 1980s and 1990’s following Sheldon Cooper attending high school in the town of Medford, Texas. Sheldon Cooper has skipped four grades to start high school along with his less-intellectual older brother. What follows is fun and a lot of sarcasm! Watch Young Sheldon, 4th April 2022 onwards on Comedy Central India, Mondays to Fridays at 8 pm.

2) Mike & Molly – Colors Infinity

Mike & Molly features Billy Gardell (Bob Hearts Abishola, Young Sheldon) and Melissa McCarthy (Gilmore Girls) as the eponymous Mike and Molly, a couple who meet in a Chicago Overeaters Anonymous group and fall in love. The awestruck moments of the fun will leave you with a smile on your face. Watch Mike & Molly, 4th April 2022 onwards, Mondays to Fridays at 7 pm on Colors Infinity.

3) Modern Family – Disney+Hotstar

Modern Family portrays the new day interpretation of the changing family structure. The producers have used a mockumentary style approach (like in The Office) to highlight the daily ongoings of the Pritchett, Dunphy and Tucker families as they poke fun at themselves, and at each other. And one cannot forget the hysterical family squabbles.

4) Jane The Virgin – Netflix

Jane The Virgin follows Jane, who decides to save herself for marriage. Things usually don’t go as planned and she is artificial inseminated (accidentally) and ends up pregnant. Twist. Furthermore, her boss is the father of her baby. Viewers will witness love triangles, evil professors, conspiracies, return of the dead—these are just some of the controversies that surround Jane. Watch Jane The Virgin on Netflix

5) Little Things – Netflix

Little Things narrates a simple message: it’s important to enjoy the little things in life to make life worth living. Following the life of a very relatable couple, Dhruv Vats and Kavya Kulkarni, the show explores how the two deal with the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai.