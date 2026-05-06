LIK OTT X review: Did Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty's Tamil film impresses audience?

New Delhi:

Love Insurance Kompany, directed by Vignesh Shivan, premiered on OTT on May 6, 2026. Featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, the romantic comedy-drama follows a man who believes in old-school love as he meets a woman who embraces tech-driven romance.

The film was initially released in theatres on April 10, 2026, and performed average at the box office. As the film began streaming on Prime Video, it quickly caught viewers’ attention, with fans taking to X to share their reactions. Read on to find out whether the film has received a thumbs-up from audiences online.

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany OTT X review

So far, the film has received mixed reviews from the internet audience. One X user liked the film and called it "worth a watch." His post read, "Love Insurance Kompany aka #LIK is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It’s definitely worth a watch."

However, some users didn’t like the film, calling it "too predictable and too preachy." While giving it 2 stars, one user wrote, "Too predictable & too preachy What bro, Pradeep bro? Why bro? #LIK is just a typical #PradeepRanganathan but set in 2040. Too many films in the same style. I'm starting to feel bored of it. Need a make over asap. It's not an exciting film at any point. But still a decent film only when it doesn't try to be a cringe fest."

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Love Insurance Kompany has collected Rs 60.47 crore worldwide, including Rs 49.37 crore gross in India and Rs 11.10 crore overseas, with a net collection of Rs 42.88 crore across 39,673 shows.

LIK Love Insurance Kompany: Production details

The Tamil film Love Insurance Kompany is produced by Nayanthara under Rowdy Pictures in collaboration with SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio. The lyrics are written by Vignesh Shivan, and the film is edited by Pradeep E Raghav.

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