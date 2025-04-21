L2: Empuraan to Jewel Thief, a look at this week's OTT releases Like every Friday, this week too, several blockbuster films and series are going to be released on OTT. Let's have a look at movies and shows that are going to be released in the last week of April.

The end of the month is going to be as exciting as it was in the beginning, as several interesting films and shows are going to be released. From a Hindi heist action film to an American psychological thriller and a massy action film, everything will be at your fingertips this week. Get ready to make your binge list and choose your favourite movies for this week. From Jewel Thief, L2: Empuraan to You Season 5, know about the films and web series releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and ZEE5, this week.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

The story of the film focuses on a master thief who embarks on a mission to steal the very valuable African Red Sun diamond, but his life takes a new turn when his plan turns into a dangerous game of double-cross. The action-adventure thriller film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in lead roles. The film will release on Netflix on April 25.

You: Season 5

The show focuses on an obsessive young man who struggles to involve himself in the lives of those he impresses. The final season of the American psychological thriller stars Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer and Anna Camp in pivotal roles. The show will release on Netflix on April 24.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

The Tamil action film is about a provision store owner whose ordinary life turns upside down after he gets involved in a dangerous crime network. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah and Prithvi Raj in lead roles. 'Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2' will release on Prime Video on April 24.

L2: Empuraan

The film revolves around the life of Stephen Nedumpalli, who lives a double life as Khureshi Abraham. The story of the film focuses on the journey of how he emerges as a powerful leader and leads a powerful global crime syndicate. The Malayalam action thriller film stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Caroline Koziyol, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier in lead roles. 'L2: Empuraan' will release on Jio Hotstar on April 24.

Ayyana Mane

The show revolves around a newly married woman who moves into her husband's house and unravels many dark secrets related to mysterious deaths in the family. She embarks on a mission to find out the truth. The Kannada suspense mystery thriller stars Khushi Ravi, Manasi Sudhir and Akshay Nayak in lead roles. The show will release on ZEE5 on April 25.

