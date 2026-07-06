'Meri cheezein pasand aati hain': Kushal Tandon tells Zaid Darbar on Alliance; Gauahar Khan pens cryptic note

New Delhi:

Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance premiered on June 26 on Prime Video, with 16 contestants participating in the competition. Several well-known celebrities, including TV actors, entered the show, such as Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa, Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar and others.

Recently, a video from the Alliance featuring a conversation between Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar went viral on social media because of a remark made by Kushal that many users linked his comment to Gauahar.

However, on Monday, Gauahar Khan shared a cryptic note on Instagram, which many believed was her response to the incident through her Instagram Stories. Read on to find out what she wrote.

Gauahar Khan pens cryptic note after Kushal Tandon's remark in Alliance goes viral

Gauahar took to her Instagram Stories and shared a note that read, "The more secure you are, the less you take offence." She also wrote, "Not every ignorant thing needs a knee-jerk reaction. The wise know to do better. Proud of you @zaid_darbar."

In another Story, she praised her husband Zaid Darbar's performance on Alliance, writing, "Killer performance with 0 insecurities." Take a look below:

(Image Source : GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Gauahar Khan's Instagram story.

What did Kushal Tandon say?

In the now-viral clip from Alliance, Kushal Tandon is seen having a conversation with Mini Mathur and Zaid Darbar in the gym area. During the conversation, Kushal says he had "won" against Zaid the previous night. Curious, Mini asks what happened, and Zaid explains that he had asked Kushal for a cigarette because the ones he had were "bekar" (bad).

Reacting to this, Kushal says, "Tujhe saari meri cheezin pasand aati hai" ("You always like my things"). The remark quickly caught viewers' attention, with many interpreting it as a reference to Gauahar Khan, whom Kushal dated in the past.

Mini looked surprised by the comment, while Arslan Goni stepped in and asked both Kushal and Zaid not to make such remarks on the show. Kushal, however, replied, "It's a joke."

More about Gauahar Khan

For the unversed, Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan first met on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. The duo dated each other for about a year before parting ways in 2014. Later, Gauahar got married to choreographer and social media influencer Zaid Darbar in December 2020. The couple welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in 2023 and their second son in 2025.

Also Read: Alliance trailer out now: Ravi Kishan, Mini Mathur Niti Taylor to feature in Kunal Kemmu's show