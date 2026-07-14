'Once I was in love...': Kushal Tandon's indirect remark on Gauahar Khan gets classy response from Zaid Darbar

New Delhi:

In Prime Video show Alliance’s new episode, Kushal Tandon yet again indirectly mentioned Gauahar Khan, his co-contestant Zaid Darbar's wife. For the unversed, Kushal and Gauahar met during Bigg Boss 7 and dated briefly, in and outside of the show. They parted ways soon after.

What did Kushal Tandon say about Gauahar Khan?

Sharing a quiet moment with Sohail Khan, Kushal opened up about his past equation with Zaid Darbar, admitting, "Once I was in love with some girl, he is married to that girl", referring to Gauahar Khan. It could have been an awkward confession. Instead, Zaid dealt with it with maturity, recalling what his wife had once said about Kushal, "Woh bahut achha insaan hain, Zaid."

This is not the first time Kushal Tandon indirectly mentioned Gauahar

Recently, a clip from Alliance went viral. In the same, Kushal Tandon was seen chatting with Mini Mathur and Zaid Darbar in the gym area. During the conversation, Kushal mentioned that he had "won" against Zaid the previous night. Intrigued, Mini asked what had happened, prompting Zaid to explain that he had borrowed a cigarette from Kushal because the ones he had were "bekar" (bad).

Responding to this, Kushal quipped, "Tujhe saari meri cheezin pasand aati hai" ("You always like my things"). The comment immediately grabbed attention online, with several viewers linking it to Gauahar Khan, who was previously in a relationship with Kushal and is now married to Zaid.

Mini appeared taken aback by the remark, while Arslan Goni quickly intervened and urged the two not to make such comments on the show. Kushal, however, brushed it off, saying, "It's a joke."

Gauahar Khan dropped a cryptic note

Later, Gauahar posted a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories. She penned, "The more secure you are, the less you take offence." She also wrote, "Not every ignorant thing needs a knee-jerk reaction. The wise know to do better. Proud of you @zaid_darbar."

In another story, she praised her husband Zaid Darbar's performance on Alliance, writing, "Killer performance with 0 insecurities."

About Alliance

Starring Kunal Kemmu, the remaining contestants of Alliance are Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie now make up the Kings. The Hunters include Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera and Zaid Darbar. Kushal Tandon, Riva Kishan, Arsalan Goni and Niti Taylor are part of the Warriors, while Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya form the Legends. Mini Mathur continues to hold the unique position of the Ace at headquarters.

New episodes of Alliance stream every day at 12 noon on Prime Video.

Also read: Alliance: Bigg Boss format or something new? Here's what Kunal Kemmu's reality show is about