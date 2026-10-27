Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan are a part of Curry Baker's blockbuster horror film Obsession; but there's a twist

On Monday, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Bhediya director Amar Kaushik appeared together in a photo and wrote about being 'obsessed'. The internet immediately wondered whether the trio had an update on Bhediya 2. However, seems like there is a different twist to the tale. Instead, the two are part of Curry Baker's superhit horror thriller, Obsession. But with a twist.

Are Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in Obsession?

Obsession, starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, was made on a low budget, but went on to earn millions at the box office. The film's uncut version will stream on the Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30, just in time for Halloween, and will be available in English and Hindi.

The Hindi version has been dubbed by Kriti Sanon (for Nikki) and Varun Dhawan, for Bear. Not just that, the Bollywood actors also recreated the iconic 'One Wish Willow' moment from the film - it is from this particular scene that the film's plot starts to unravel, turning Nikki into an obsessive lover for Bear.

The caption read: "We wished we could tell you sooner, but where’s the fun in that? Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, with Amar Kaushik, have been cooking up something we're just a little obsessed with. Obsession: The Original Uncut Version streams 30th October, 7 PM onwards, exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. This Halloween, be careful what you wish for." Take a look:

Kriti and Varun also opened up about the Obsession collaboration. “I absolutely loved the film and the performances in Obsession. It’s such a gripping, quirky & twisted story. I’ve never explored a character this edgy before, which made the experience even more exciting & challenging. This is also the first time I’ve lent my voice to another actor’s performance, and I couldn’t have asked for a more exciting film to make that debut with! I had a lot of fun voicing for it and I can’t wait for the audiences to experience the film in Hindi,” said Kriti Sanon.

Varun Dhawan added, “Working on the Hindi version of Obsession gave me an opportunity to experience the story from a completely different perspective. In fact, I found myself enjoying the film even more because I could look at it so closely. I noticed so many little details that I may have missed on a first watch, and that made the whole experience even more interesting. I’m excited for audiences to experience Obsession in Hindi and discover those details for themselves.”

What is the story of Obsession?

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession is a supernatural horror film featuring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette. The story centres on Bear, a young man who wishes for his childhood friend Nikki to fall in love with him. His wish takes shape after he discovers a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow. However, what initially seems like a dream come true soon turns terrifying as Nikki's affection becomes increasingly disturbing, leading to frightening consequences.

How much did Obsession earn?

Made on a mere budget of one million dollars, Obsession earned over 500 million dollars worldwide. In India, the film earned Rs 84.90 crore in its net collections.

Also read:

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan reunite with Amar Kaushik; is Bhediya 2 finally happening?