Koffee with Karan S7 Promo: Sonam Kapoor trolls Arjun, reveals shocking truth about her brothers

Koffee with Karan S7 Promo: Bollywood sibling stars Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are all set to tickle the funny bone of many as they will be seen in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's chat show. This marks Sonam's first on-screen appearance after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja earlier this year. For the show, a heavily pregnant Sonam looked gorgeous in a black dress, while Arjun opted for a tan jacket.

In the past, Sonam caused a storm when she claimed that Ranbir Kapoor is not good boyfriend material, however, in the latest promo, she made another witty comment saying that 'her brothers have slept with many of her friends.'

Koffee with Karan S7 Promo

The promo begins with Karan introducing Sonam and Arjun and saying, "Oh my god, I have S-N-M on the couch." Later, Sonam asks Arjun about the most annoying thing about her. To which, he replies, "You don't wait for anybody else to give you a compliment. You just give yourself a compliment, 'Arjun, am I not looking good? Arjun, am I not looking gorgeous in this dress?'"

With an apt reply, Sonam added, "It comes from being Anil Kapoor's daughter."

Sonam reveals shocking truth about her brothers

In another segment, Karan is seen asking Sonam about Arjun, "How many friends of yours has he slept with?" To which, Sonam, looping in her real-brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, replied: "I am not discussing it, between my brothers there's no one left." Karan burst out laughing and said: "What kind of brothers do you have?"

A scandalised Arjun then said, "What kind of sister are you, what are you saying about us. Why does it feel that I have been called on this show to be trolled by Sonam." He said that it feels like he’s been called on the show only to be trolled by Sonam.

Sonam Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Brahmastra'

An OUCH moment for Sonam, as seemingly she didn’t know the name of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Brahmastra. She described it as 'Ayan’s film'. Calling Ranbir, 'the best', Sonam said "I am seeing him everywhere. He is promoting Ayan's (Mukerji) film." Later, When co-producer Karan asked her 'What's the name of Ranbir's film, she called it "Shiva number 1."

Shocked by the same, Arjun yelled "You’re a mess, yaar Sonam."

Arjun Kapoor on Malaika Arora

Talking about his lady love Malaika, Karan asked how he saved her name on his phone. To which, Arjun replied: "I really like her name. Malaika."

Dropping the promo video, Karan Johar wrote, "This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations. Watch the sixth episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday from 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

