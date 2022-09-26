Koffee With Karan S7: Karan Johar answers if he dated David Dhawan, gets brutally roasted in finale episode

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan S7

Koffee With Karan S7: Season 7 of Karan Johar's show will be coming to an end. For the finale, the hosted greeted social media sensations Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with popular content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM. The four popular faces, who are known for their comic timing leave no chance to pull KJo's leg. The four get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season.

For 7 seasons, the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar has been quizzing guests on his couch about their love lives and love interests before the camera. With the promise of manifestation, he has even made stars confess on the couch. But, when the tables turn and the finale episode’s guests ask him the same, he finally experiences his own medicine. As Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait and Niharika NM, collectively ask him about who his ex was? is he famous? is he someone they know? They even joked if it was David Dhawan.

In another instance, when Karan asks if says Alia Bhatt's name too much on the show. In response, Danish says that he has watched Brahmastra and just like Alia calls out Shiva's name too many times in the movie, Karan brings the actress into the conversations on the show.

Watch the video here:

Hearing all four of them together, Karan Johar couldn’t stop himself from saying, “Oh my god! I have never been so stressed on my own show! I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down!” However, being a pro in the game of questioning, the host managed to wiggle out of the firing without taking a name.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the US, Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream on Hulu.

