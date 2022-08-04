Koffee With Karan S7 Ep5 Highlights: Kareena-Aamir discuss divorce, sex & give extremely boring rapid fire

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5- Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep5 Highlights: When Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan were announced as the latest guests on Karan Johar's show, sparks were expected. Loyalist of the chat show were ready to hear some pipping gossip with a popcorn tub in their hands. But to their dismay, nothing of that sort happened. Both Aamir and Kareena maintained their poise and calm as they dodged KJo's tricky questions about their personal lives. They didn't even try to add unnecessary 'rapidness' or 'fire' to the much talked about rapid fire round. But they did discuss their exes, divorces and pulled Karan Johar's leg for asking too many questions about their bedrooms and sex lives. Here are the top highlights of Aamir-Kareena's Koffee With Karan Episode:

Kareena-Aamir dodge questions on sex

In the rapid fire round, Karan asked Kareena if ‘quality sex’ after babies is a myth or a fact. Without blinking an eye, Kareena told him, "You wouldn’t know". To get an answer, KJo warns her by saying that his mother would be watching the show. Just in time, Aamir interrupted saying, “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s sex life?”

Aamir Khan on his divorces

Aamir Khan, who recently separated from his wife, Kiran Rao open up about the wholesome nature of his family. The star candidly shares how in a relationship of love and respect, there can be no ‘acrimonious moment’. “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge.”

He also revealed how the conventions of rocky relationships with exes never bothered him. “We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other,” he said.

Aamir regrets not spending enough time with Ira and Junaid

During the conversation with Karan, Aamir shared, " I went through a lot of introspection during covid. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn't nurture like I did my work. I realised suddenly I've not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children."

Probing further when Karan asked, "Do you feel a sense of regret?" Aamir replied, "I would like to. I think I'm a different person now. Today when I think back, I would've liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing."

Kareena on her equation with Sara and Ibrahim

Echoing similar sentiments, Kareena said that she agrees with Aamir and even after separation, their former partners are still family to them. The actress said that she shares an amicable relationship with both Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who are Saif's children with ex-wife Amrita Singh. Kareena also added that she understands that Saif needs to devote an equal amount of time to all his four children including Taimur and Jeh.

In a party Karena does shots, Aamir wants to run

“When there is a party of 200 people, Aamir wants to run the other way,” said the director, known for throwing some of Bollywood’s most lavish parties. However, Aamir Khan denying the tag of ‘party pooper’, justifies his love for secluded corners at parties with just a few friends. “The music is too loud. You can see people’s veins popping up as they try to talk over the music,” said the star.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is usually the heart of every party, revealed the sole motto of large parties. “You just do your shots and dance to your own Hindi songs!”

'Most boring rapid fire in history of Koffee With Karan'

Karan Johar tagged Kareena-Aamir's rapid-fire as the 'most boring' and 'worst' in the history of Koffee With Karan. The Laal Singh Chadha stars not only dodged questions but also refrained from taking sides when given Bollywood names to choose from. For instance, when Kareena was asked who wouldn't be invited to Ranbir Kapoor's party, she simply said she wouldn't know. Likewise, when Aamir was asked to choose a better actor between Ranbir-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone, he chose not to answer saying they were all good.

KJo's guests call Ranveer Singh's nude photos a thirst trap

In the rapid-fire round, Karan questioned Kareena, about which Instagram account will she visit for 'thirsty photos.' In reply to the answer, the actress took Ranveer's name. To which the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director reacted and stated, "Oh well yeah..he's been showing a lot." Karan questioned Aamir, "Have you seen Ranveer Singh's nude images and do you like his thirsty photos?" To which the 'Dangal' actor replied, "He's got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him."

Latest Web Series News