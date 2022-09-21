Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12 on Disney+Hotstar: How & when to watch Gauri Khan, Maheep, Bhavana on show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN Koffee With Karan S7

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan with a witness interior designer and producer, Gauri Khan returning to the Koffee couch after her debut appearance in 2005. She will be accompanied by The Fabulous Lives Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. The trio will be seen opening up about living through fame, their husband and their families. From talking about her work to discussing about her bond with her children, Gauri revealed interesting things about her life while conversing with the show's host and filmmaker Karan Johar. She also spoke about how it's not easy being superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife.

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep12 Date and Time details

Koffee With Karan Season 7 episode 10 will stream on September 22 (Thursday) at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar. Premium subscribers will be able to watch the show's latest episode and those from the past as well.

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep12 Promo

How to download KWK episodes online?

Koffee With Karan is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Netizens will have to pay for the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription to watch Koffee With Karan S7 and the previous seasons online. The episodes can also be downloaded on the app for later viewing. The free service won't let you stream or download the premium content.

New Koffee With Karan Games in Season 7

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 has new games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire.

Don't miss:

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora's alleged MMS video leaked online? Here's what we know

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora spot Deepika Padukone at Paris Airport, see what happens next

Naga Chaitanya reveals his arm tattoo has a Samantha connection. Is he planning to change it?

Latest Web Series News