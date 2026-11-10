Koffee With Karan 9: Sidharth-Kiara share wedding stories, recall Karan Johar's funny moment with Shahid

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to grace the couch of Koffee With Karan with their charm and fun anecdotes. The makers unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's conversation with host Karan Johar. They will be the next guests on the show after Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the promo, Sidharth and Kiara are seen looking back at their wedding and sharing some interesting memories from the celebrations.

Koffee With Karan 9 episode 5 promo is out

The new promo of KWK 9 begins with Karan Johar welcoming Sidharth and Kiara to the show. During the conversation, Karan remarks, "Your marriage was so special." Kiara then shares an interesting anecdote from their wedding involving Shahid Kapoor. Recalling the incident, she says, "We told them, with the song, you dance on."

She further adds, "Shahid thought, let me go on stage and give him company. You threw him off stage."

Sharing the promo of the next episode of Koffee with Karan on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "He manifested a bright future with her on this couch, and now we’re catching up on their happily ever after! This Koffee date is extra special. Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 5, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar (sic)."

Watch the promo below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members from the film industry.

The two reportedly fell in love while working together on the 2021 film Shershaah. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated by fans. After dating for some time, the couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023. They later welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, and are now expecting their second child.

When and where to watch Koffee with Karan 9

Viewers can stream the new episode of Koffee With Karan 9, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, on JioHotstar from Wednesday, November 11, at 7 pm. The previous episodes of the show are also available on the streaming platform.

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