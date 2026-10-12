Koffee with Karan 9: Salman Khan to be first guest as Karan Johar's chat show returns for final season

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will kick off the ninth season of Koffee with Karan, with JioHotstar announcing the actor as the first guest through a new promo. The chat show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is set to return on October 14. The announcement also marks the beginning of the end for the long-running celebrity show, with Season 9 billed as its final edition.

JioHotstar shared the promo on social media with the caption, “You don’t start the final Koffee without Bhai”. The post has confirmed Salman’s appearance in the season opener, though further details about the episode have not been revealed.

Salman Khan to open Koffee with Karan 9

Salman has appeared on Koffee with Karan in previous seasons, with his conversations on the show often drawing attention from viewers. His return for the opening episode of the final season puts him at the centre of the show’s launch.

The promo also uses the actor’s popular nickname, "Bhai", to underline his place as the first guest. JioHotstar has not yet shared details about the other celebrities expected to appear during the season.

This is the last edition of KWK

For the unversed, Koffee With Karan is ending with its ninth edition. Speaking about the final season, Karan Johar said in a statement, "There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup.

The statement further added, "Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time."

When and where to watch Koffee with Karan 9

Koffee with Karan Season 9 will begin streaming on October 14 on JioHotstar’s Peacock Hub. Viewers can watch the chat show on JioHotstar from 9 pm every Wednesday.

Also Read:

'One last time': Koffee With Karan Season 9 release date out, Karan Johar announces final season