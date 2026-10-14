Koffee With Karan 9 premieres today; when and where to watch Karan Johar's show featuring Salman Khan

The wait is finally over as Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 9, returns with its ninth season. The show is set to premiere today, October 14, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan featuring as the first guest. The makers have already built excitement among fans by unveiling the posters and promo for the premiere episode. Read on to find out when and where to watch the show.

Koffee With Karan 9: When and where to watch

Koffee With Karan 9 is set to premiere on October 14 at 7 pm on JioHotstar. Viewers can stream the new season on the platform, where previous seasons of the popular celebrity chat show are also available.

Announcing the same, Karan Johar wrote, "Brewing our final Koffee. Catch the first episode of the last season tomorrow at 7 PM, only on The Peacock Hub On JioHotstar." Take a look below:

Salman Khan to feature in the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan 9

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will grace the Koffee couch in the premiere episode. In the first promo, the actor teased a potential spin-off titled "Koffee With Salman" after "Koffee With Karan" ends. He also took a playful dig at Karan Johar for convincing celebrities to appear on the show by claiming that each season would be the last.

The duo shared light-hearted banter before Khan signed off with a playful reference to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, saying, "Tussi Na Jao."

Koffee With Karan Season 9 announcement promo

Earlier in September, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an emotional video announcing what he described as the final season of his popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. In the video, he recalled discussing the idea for the show with his father, producer Yash Johar.

Karan captioned the video with a statement that read, "There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup."

It must be noted that each episode of Koffee With Karan 9 will feature Bollywood celebrities opening up about their personal lives, careers and industry gossip.

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