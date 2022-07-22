Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Review: Fans call Samantha-Akshay Kumar 'most entertaining', love their chemistry

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Review

Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Review: The third episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show featured Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu and it was the perfect collaboration of Bollywood and Tollywood! The third episode of the popular celebrity chat show marked Samantha's debut and Akshay made a dashing entry as he arrived with Samantha in his arms. During the course of the show, the two spoke about their respective journeys, personal life and more. As the show concluded, fans took to social media and called Akshay and Samantha-- the 'most entertaining' duo.

A user wrote, "This episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS7 with @akshaykumar sir and Samantha is loaded with comedy and fun don't miss the sizzling chemistry between these two#AkshayKumar #SamanthaPrabhu." Another said, "The new episode featuring Akshay Kumar is a laugh riot. Akshay is inherently humorous and that reflects from his words. #KoffeeWithKaranS7" A third comment read, "SaM Just Steals The Show #KoffeeWithKaranS7. She Didn't Answer any questions indirect or anything . Just a Hammering and straightforward answers, Just enjoyed the show." ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu confesses having 'hard feelings' for Naga Chaitanya

On Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha opened up about her separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She corrected Karan Johar on the show when he called Naga Chaitanya her 'husband'. She intervened and said 'ex-husband'. On her divorce and making it public, she said, "I could not complain about it as I chose to reveal a lot of my life to the public. When the separation happened, I could not be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have the answers, which I didn't have at that point. I came out of it ok." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu corrects KJo when he calls Naga Chaitanya her 'husband'

In the show, Karan also revealed that Akshay is the only Hindi film star in the list of most popular actors from India. The list was dominated by South actors with Vijay, Jr NTR and Prabhas taking the top three spots.

