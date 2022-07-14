Koffee With Karan: 6 Most controversial moments featuring Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & SRK

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan most controversial moments: Charisma, cattiness, and KJo’s favourite word – conjecture; Koffee with Karan has it all. From juicy tales about which B-town celebs partied under the radar, to who wore it better at the airport, to heartfelt moments between guests on the couch, Karan Johar’s show has been the talk of the town for years. Having given us six amazing revelation and manifestations-filled seasons over the past 18 years, the latest season is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar. Season 7 is bound to be bigger, better and transcendental. As Karan Johar readies to brew the beans again, here are some of the most iconic moments from each season of the show!

When Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan both chose other stars (Season 1)

Who would have imagined in 2004, that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan would have been married with two kids in 2022? Definitely not Bebo. In her debut on the show’s Season 1, the actress was asked to rate Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in order of attractiveness during her rapid-fire round. She placed her future hubby last on the list, making this a moment to reflect. On the reverse side, Saif Ali Khan bypassed Kareerna Kapoor when asked about who could have played Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho. He said he can only imagine Preity Zinta and no other actor in the role.

Rakhi Sawant sharing the hidden truth about plastic surgery (Season 2)

In her time on Koffee with Karan, Rakhi Sawant has said some truly hilarious and unforgettable things. It was hard to choose which one to put on this list. However, this one took the cake, “Jo cheejein God nahi deta, wo doctor de deta hai.” Absolutely brilliant.

Priyanka Chopra shushing Kareena Kapoor in style (Season 3)

In the show's third season, Kareena Kapoor was quizzed about what she’d ask Priyanka Chopra in an interview, to which Bebo replied, “Where’d she get her accent from”. When KJo asked Piggy Chops for an answer, she threw out, “The same place her boyfriend got his accent from”, referring to Saif Ali Khan. The reply was snappy and smart, just like PC herself and one of the most quick-witted comments the show has ever seen.

When Salman Khan said he was a virgin (Season 4)

Season 4 of the talk show had a dynamic start with Salman Khan as the guest for the first episode. He shocked viewers and the unshakable Karan Johar with his confession that he is still a virgin and is saving himself for marriage. At the time, the news made national headlines, so how could we not include this iconic moment in our list?

When King Khan said he was the reason for Koffee with Karan’s high ratings (Season 5)

Shah Rukh Khan, an icon and legend, had several moments to remember during his time on the couch with Alia Bhatt in this season. One moment that really stood out acknowledged his standing in Bollywood as King Khan. He hadn’t made an appearance on Koffee with Karan in season 4 fueling rumours of a possible fall out with Karan Johar but he put them all to rest with his with delightful wit when he said, “I just wanted the TRPs to drop a little for this show because I’d taken them so high in the first one.” Nicely done, SRK.

Vicky Kaushal manifesting a life with Katrina Kaif (Season 6)

With manifestations being the internet’s new buzzword, you can never forget the sight of Vicky Kaushal swooning on the Koffee with Karan couch. Early in the season, Katrina Kaif had said that she thought Vicky Kaushal and her would look good together, and when he saw the clip, he won all our hearts when he pretended to faint in Ayushman Khurrana’s lap. Now that the pair made the whole country swoon over their wedding pics, this manifestation is married, so if that isn’t an iconic moment, we don’t know what is. And they’re not the only couple who has manifested their marriage – in her Season 4 debut, Alia Bhatt had said she’d like to marry Ranbir Kapoor, and now they’re husband and wife too!

