Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 2 highlights: Sara-Janhvi reveal dating siblings, Vijay's relationship status

Koffee With Karan 7 is back with its latest episode and spilling the beans on their love life and professional journies were Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The episode was full of candid confessions and fans could not have asked for more. Sara and Janhvi were unabashed and did not hold back when asked to share details from their personal lives. As the episode has warpped up, we bring to you the top highlights from Koffee With Karan.

Janhvi says the pandemic gave time for the family to bond

Janhvi revealed that the pandemic lockdown gave her a chance to connect with the family better. She said that after the passing of her mom Sridevi in 2018, they were trying to distract themselves and did not come to terms with the loss. However, she said the family came close during this time. She added all of them became 'best friends' during spending time at home. Janhvi shared that she feels more secure with Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, her siblings.

Sara and Janhvi dated siblings!

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi revealed that they dated brothers in the past and they share that commonality amongst them. Janhvi said that the brothers used to live in their building and Sara smirked at her response. Sara and Janhvi also revealed that they become friends when they went on two trips together. They further said they become close during the lockdown as they were neighbours in Goa.

Sara talks about anxiety during lockdown

Sara shared that she was anxious during the COVID lockdown as all the shooting work had stopped. She said that important years in her career were passing away and she did not know how to make up for the lost time. Karan gave the example of Deepika Padukone saying she peaked in her career at 36 and that Sara should not be worried about it.

Sara calls Love Aaj Kal 'slap in the face'

Sara opened up about the failure of her movie Love Aaj Kal. She said when Simmba and Kedarnath were released and became hits in 2018, she was put on a pedestal that she felt she could not live up to. She said that when Love Aaj Kal was released on Valentine's Day 2020, it was like a 'slap in her face'.

Sara Ali Khan reveals Vijay Deverakonda's relationship status

Sara Ali Khan revealed on KKK that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda. Then, at the time of Janhvi's rapidfire round, when she said that she was seeing Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram followers growing, Sara took Vijay's name hinting Vijay and Rashmika, who have starred in Geetha Govindam, are dating.