Koffee With Karan 7: Ep 2 ft. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor streaming details; who can watch on Disney+Hotstar

Koffee With Karan 7 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated shows right now. Host Karan Johar is all set to welcome actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor as guests in the second episode. Various clips from the show have been going viral on social media and hint that the two stars will get candid about their personal and professional lives. As Sara and Janhvi will be spilling details from their love lives and exes, fans will be waiting with bated breath to catch KKK 7's new episode as soon as it releases on Disney+Hotstar.

When is KKK episode 2 premiering?

Koffee With Karan episode 2 will premiere on Thursday, July 14 at 7 pm. Not on TV, this time around KKK will be streaming exclusively on OTT. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be the guests in the latest episode and Karan will be fishing for details on their love lives on the show. After Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gave a good start to the new season, the second episode will look to up the ante.

Sara and Janhvi up the glam quotient on KKK

Sara and Janhvi arrived in style at Koffee With Karan 7. Sara wore a black dress with a white bow and Janhvi stunned in her body-hugging sequin gown with a deep neckline and a thigh-high slit. During the candid chat with Karan, Sara and Janhvi also revealed how they became friends. The duo will also speak about their escapades in Goa, Kedarnath and other tourist destinations and how they bonded over work, family and interests.

How to watch Koffee With Karan 7?

Koffee With Karan7 has started to air from July 7 onwards. Those willing to watch it as it gets telecast will have to pay for the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription as the free service won't let you stream premium content. You can either pay Rs 899 for Super pack or Rs 1499 for the Premium pack which will let you avail all content on the app for one year. On both these packs, you will be able to stream Koffee With Karan 7.

