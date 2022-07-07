Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 1 top highlights: Ranbir's lavish proposal to Alia, Ranveer's 'Bangalore wardrobe'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HYPENQ_PR Koffee With Karan 7 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Koffee With Karan is back with another spicy season. Episode 1 of the seventh season has aired on Disney+Hotstar. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on the show. Fans would not want to miss out on the popular celebrity chat show that will feed them lesser-known facts from the celebrities' personal and professional lives. As the new episode has aired, let's take a look back at the five major highlights from the show's first episode.

Ranveer says he is not 'frivolous'

On the show, Ranveer said that people perceive him as frivolous for his dressing sense. However, Ranveer said he is just having fun with his life and added that seriousness is overrated. He also shared that when he visits his in-laws in Banglaore, he has a different wardrobe which comprises of a white shirt and blue jeans only.

How Alia Bhatt dealt with Rishi Kapoor's death during COVID

Alia Bhatt said that during the first COVID-19 wave in 2020, her focus was not on the pandemic but on dealing with Rishi Kapoor's passing. Rishi passed away on April 30 and Alia said that before his demise, the focus was on Neetu Kapoor and the family.

Ranbir Kapoor is a traditional man

Karan Johar said that Ranbir Kapoor is a very traditional man. Giving an example of this, Karan said Ranbir was paying close attention to every wedding ritual and mantras during his marriage with Alia. The actress added that Ranbir asked the pandit to explain the meaning of mantras to him and Alia during their wedding.

Ranbir's half proposal to Alia

Ranveer Singh revealed that Ranbir visited the sets of Alia's debut film Student of The Year in 2012 and asked Karan, "Should I marry her?" When this revelation happened, Alia claimed that she had no clue about it. Alia revealed that their relationship began on a flight to Israel when they flew abroad for a workshop for Brahmastra.

Ranbir's lavish proposal for Alia

Alia Bhatt said that when Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her it "blew her mind away". Alia said that he proposed to her in Maasai Mara, Kenya in the middle of the jungle and even planted a safari guide to take their proposal pictures. She said the moment was "too special". Alia also revealed that Ranveer cried when she told him about the marriage proposal from Ranbir. Karan said that he also cried when he learned about it.