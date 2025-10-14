Kishkindhapuri on OTT: When and where to watch Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran's film Telugu horror film Kishkindhapuri, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, is set to premiere on Zee5 in October. Here are all the details.

New Delhi:

Telugu horror film, Kishkindhapuri, is all set for its digital release after a successful run in theaters. The film, which premiered on September 12, 2025, garnered favorable responses from both viewers and critics, marking Bellamkonda Sreenivas's first box office success in six years.

Where can you watch Kishkindhapuri?

Zee5 has secured the OTT rights for Kishkindhapuri, while Zee Telugu possesses the satellite television rights. Kishkindhapuri will become available for streaming on Zee5 starting October 17, 2025. Sharing the announcement, Zee5 wrote on social media, "“The scare will see you and find your fears! Get ready for #KishkindhapuriOnZee5 on #ZEE5Telugu World OTT & Television Premiere – Don’t miss it! @BSaiSreenivas @anupamahere @Koushik_psk @sahugarapati7 @chaitanmusic @Shine_Screens.”

All you need to know about Kishkindhapuri

Featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, the film also stars Makrand Deshpande, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Hyper Aadi and Hina Bhatia in the lead roles. Directed by Kaushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, Kishkindhapuri merges supernatural themes with emotional storytelling. The film was appreciated by the audience for its captivating visuals and strong performances by the actors. It released on September 12, and performed decent at the box office.

Its technical team comprises Niranjan Devaramane as the editor, Chinmay Salaskar as cinematographer, and Chaitan Bharadwaj as the music composer.

What is the story of Kishkindhapuri?

The film's logline reads: "Raghav and Mythili arrange ghost-themed walking tours, and their next stop is Kishkindhapuri's Suvarna Maya radio station. What happens when they bring back the station's dormant spirit from the tour?"

The film earned a total box office sum of Rs 16.57 crore, as per Sacnilk. It saw a worldwide collection of Rs 21.35 crore.

