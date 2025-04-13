Kingston Movie OTT: Here's where you can watch GV Prakash Kumar's sea horror adventure GV Prakash and Divyabharathi starrer Tamil horror film has arrived on OTT. The film was released in theatres on March 7, 2025.

The GV Prakash and Divyabharathi starrer Tamil fantasy horror adventure film, Kingston was released in theatres on March 7, 2025. After getting mixed reviews from audiences and critics, the Tamil film bombed at the box office. A month after its theatrical release, Kingston is all set to release simultaneously on OTT and television on the same date. Read further to know where will the film have its digital release.

Kingston is out on Zee5

Kingston has made its digital premiere on Zee5 today, on March 13. The film has been released in Tamil and Telugu. The OTT platform has shared the news on its social media handle and wrote, 'The sea calls. He answers! #Kingston is coming on 13th April! India's first marine fantasy blockbuster #Kingston is premiering on OTT and TV on 13th April at 12pm! #KingstonfromApril13thOnZEE5.'

Kingston collection and budget

GV Prakash Kumar's Tamil film Kingston was made with a budget of Rs 20 crores. However, the film was unable to recover the production cost. After struggling in theatres for more than three weeks, the film was able to earn only 5.35 crores. Now the film is out on OTT.

About Kingston

To lift the curse and give the town hope, Kingston, a fearless marine smuggler, bravely enters the eerie waters. There was a paranormal event in the town in 1982, and it has since been cursed. GV Prakash Kumar plays Kingston, also called King, in the movie, while Divyabharathi plays Divya, Chethan plays Solomon, and Sabumon Abdusamad plays Thomas. The film also stars Nithin Sathya, Azhagam Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Shah Ra, Antony, Arunachaleswaran, Rajesh Balachandiran and Ram Nishant in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Kamal Prakash. Umesh KR Bansal, Bhavani Shri, and GV Prakash Kumar are the film's producers. The movie's cinematography was created by Gokul Benoy.

