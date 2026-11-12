Kiara Advani calls Toxic's box office run 'heartbreaking'; Sidharth Malhotra talks about The Vvaan on KWK 9

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared together on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the conversation, Kiara opened up about Toxic's disappointing box office performance, describing the film's first weekend as 'heartbreaking'. Meanwhile, Sidharth shared his take on the criticism surrounding his film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.

Kiara Advani on Toxic's box office performance

During the episode, Karan Johar asked Kiara about her reaction to Toxic's unexpected box office performance. Responding to the question, the actress admitted that the film's performance came as a shock to the entire team.

"On Day 1, it was heartbreaking and especially for this film, because as a team in totality, I don't think any of us saw it coming. When it misfired, despite it opening to what it did, that weekend, I was very low about it," she said.

However, Kiara added that she also received appreciation for stepping outside her comfort zone and taking on a different kind of role. She said the film and her portrayal would remain a defining part of her journey as an actor.

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to criticism of The Vvaan

Sidharth Malhotra also spoke about the response to his film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. When asked about the criticism surrounding the film, the actor said that critics were simply doing their job.

"I think they are doing their job; we're doing our job. There is an India, and there is a Bharat, and I think Bharat is what is coming out to watch our films. They want to watch something rooted, something that means something to them, rooted in culture," he said.

Sidharth further explained that The Vvaan fitted into this space, whether through its writing, performances or sequences, saying, "The Vvaan came perfectly fitting that bracket, whether it is the writing, performance, whether it was sequences."

Kiara addresses trolling over her intimate scenes in Toxic

During the episode, Kiara also talked about the online backlash she faced over her intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic. The actress revealed that Sidharth was never bothered by the criticism and that the subject never became a point of discussion between them.

"I think I actually fed off his energy because he had not cared about it. He's never brought it up. We've never spoken about this. It didn't affect him. He was not bothered," Kiara said.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra open up about their love story

The celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also revealed how their relationship took a serious turn while he was in Kargil for his film Shershaah. Sharing the anecdote from the night before Sidharth was leaving for Kargil to shoot, Kiara said, "You’re very hot and cold with me. For me, you're either in or you're out. Like this in between, I don't understand; I can't do it."

Sidharth admitted he had to pause before the remote deployment: "I know that you're the kind of person that if I commit to, then this will be something solid. And I'm just in a place in my life where I really need to focus on work and I cannot allow myself to let anything else come in the way." They agreed to part ways for the tough Kargil schedule and see where fate took them.

Later, Kiara revealed that despite the remote terrain, brutal conditions, and zero signal in Kargil, the distance only brought them closer. She added, "In Kargil where there's no signal and there was a lot going on, after pack up every single night he would call me and we talked for 30 days straight. So, the official dating started when he was in Kargil."

Sidharth and Kiara are already parents to their daughter, Saraayah, whom they welcomed on July 15, 2025. The couple is now expecting their second child. They tied the knot on February 7, 2023.

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