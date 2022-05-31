KGF Chapter 2 on Amazon Prime Video from June 3: Who can watch and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YASHCENTRAL KGF Chapter 2 on Amazon Prime Video from June 3

KGF Chapter 2 on Amazon Prime Video from June 3: Blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2 will be available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video for everyone who has a subscription on June 3. Earlier, the OTT platform had announced that the film is available for rental at Rs 199 and now, the Yash starrer is available for everyone. Fans can stream the pan-India blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 2 on Prime Video at no additional cost. It will be available to stream in 5 languages - Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

A sequel to the 2018 film, K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2 follows Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen.

Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

KGF Chapter 2 Trailer

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

KGF Chapter 2 is still running in theatres and has already earned more than Rs 850 crores in India, as per reports. It has earned a record-breaking sum of Rs 135 crores in Tamil Nadu.

The makers of the film has already announced the third sequel, KGF: Chapter 3. However, the project is on hold and will take time to hit the screens.