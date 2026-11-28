Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has found his way to Phulera! In a quirky new video released by Prime Video, the cricketer is seen embracing the village lifestyle in true desi style. Dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a gamcha on his head, Pietersen explores the fictional village made popular by the comedy-drama series Panchayat.

Kevin Pietersen sports a kurta-pyjama for a fun tour of Phulera ahead of Panchayat 5

From chewing on a datun to sipping Bhutkun ki chai, the former cricketer gets a taste of Phulera's everyday life. He also takes in the sights of the village, including its iconic pani ki tanki. The promo video comes ahead of the release of the show's fifth season, which is set to premiere on December 3, 2026.

Sharing the video, Prime Video India on YouTube wrote, "From the world of cricket to the mad circus of Banrakas! Kevin Pietersen has a new pitch, and it’s called Phulera. Panchayat Season 5, coming this December 3 on Prime Video India (sic)." Watch the video below:

Kevin Pietersen embraces Phulera's desi lifestyle

Introducing himself in the video, Pietersen says, "I am Kevin Pietersen; I'm a former England cricketer. I have travelled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there's no place in the world quite like Phulera!"

As he gets comfortable in his new surroundings, Pietersen also joins in on some of the series' most popular dialogues. His attempt to blend into village life adds a fun twist to the familiar world of Panchayat. With the new Pradhanpati, Banrakas, played by Durgesh Kumar, at the helm, Phulera appears to be entering a new phase.

When and where to watch Panchayat Season 5?

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 3, 2026. Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, Panchayat is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

Panchayat Season 5: Cast and characters

The popular show features Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi (Sachiv Ji), Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik as Prahlad Pandey, Chandan Roy as Vikas Shukla, Sanvikaa as Rinki Dubey, Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan Sharma (Banrakas) and Ashok Pathak as Binod in key roles.

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