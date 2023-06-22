Kerala Crime Files: Aju Varghese and Lal’s Malayalam series to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kerala Crime Files announced their release date.

Kerala Crime Files is all set for its release in six languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi respectively. The Malayalam series will finally see the light on the OTT platform.

OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar announced the release date on their Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Sub-Inspector Manoj is on the chase! Six dedicated cops, one fake address, and a murder at a suburban lodge. Stay tuned for updates! Kerala Crime Files- Shiju, Parayil, Veedu, Neenadakara is streaming from 23rd June only on #DisneyPlusHotstar”.

The series features Lal and Anju Varghese in lead roles and is going to be an exciting and intriguing experience for the audience, promising to serve a fresh approach with an exciting experience set to be out on June 23.

Kerala Crime Files revolved around a tale of criminal investigation brewed with suspense and mystery that will keep the audience intact in their seats. Producer Rajul Riji of the series also commented about the project and said, “Being Disney Plus Hotstar’s first original web series in Malayalam, Kerala Crime Files has been made without compromising on production value and quality. Although the story takes place in the backdrop of Kerala, the making and storytelling of Kerala Crime Files are at par with popular web series in India”.

Actor Aju Varghese who is set to don the character of a police officer said that platform doesn’t bother the actor in him. He also mentioned that the emergence of OTT platforms is embarking immense possibilities for movie aspirants.

He also said that “As an actor, I am not bothered about the platform. My job is to act and I have done it. It was only halfway through the series that I got sure that this will be floored in an OTT platform. Kerala Crime Files and these characters were a great learning experience for me”.

Kerala Crime Files is directed by Ahammed Khabeer. The series is written by Ashiq Aimar, whereas the cinematography is done by Jithin Stanislaus.

The series also features Devaki Rajendran, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju, Zhinz Shan, and Rooth in pivotal roles.

