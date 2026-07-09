Kay Kay Menon heads to a dysfunctional school in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya; release date out

New Delhi:

Prime Video has announced the premiere date of its upcoming comedy-drama Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead, the seven-episode series will begin streaming on July 24 in India.

What is the story of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya about?

Set inside a struggling school, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya follows Gyaneshwar Tripathi, played by Kay Kay Menon, a laid-back headmaster who hopes to secure a government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge. His ambition sets off an unexpected journey as he joins hands with a group of teachers to revive one of the city's worst-performing schools. Along the way, they deal with everything from disruptive classrooms and limited resources to indifferent parents and everyday administrative challenges.

Speaking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, "Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a warm, spirited comedy about the chaos and contradictions of a system beautifully held together by the sheer perseverance of its people. The storytelling is full of wit, soul, and a deeply relatable narrative, brought to life by the creative vision of Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena, Himank Gaur, and the entire team behind the show. We look forward to bringing this delightful series to audiences in India and across the world when it premieres on Prime Video on July 24."

Sharing what inspired the show, co-creators and executive producers Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena said, "It began with a simple idea — to tell a story about a school that appears to be failing on every measurable parameter but is held together by people who continue to show up and try. The series explores the comedy, absurdity, and everyday challenges of life inside a dysfunctional school, while also celebrating the resilience of teachers and students who refuse to give up on each other. Gyaneshwar is an unconventional protagonist whose journey is as entertaining as it is moving, and Kay Kay Menon brings incredible charm and depth to the role. Bringing this world to life with Himank, our writers, cast, and crew has been immensely rewarding."

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Cast and crew

Directed by Himank Gaur, the series is created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures. The screenplay has been written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey and Meghna Srivastava.

Apart from Kay Kay Menon, the show also features Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni and Prachee Shah in key roles.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will stream on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles from July 24.

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