Karuppu arrives on OTT: Here's how internet audience are reacting to Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film

New Delhi:

Tamil actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan were recently seen together in RJ Balaji's action epic Karuppu, which was released in theatres on May 14, 2026. The film received a positive response from both fans and critics. Now, after completing its theatrical run, the Tamil movie has finally started streaming on Prime Video.

Those who missed the film on the big screen can now watch Karuppu on their streaming devices in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Fans of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan had been eagerly waiting for the film's OTT release. They wasted no time binge-watching the movie as soon as it began streaming on Friday, June 12, 2026. Here's how internet users are reacting to it.

Karuppu OTT X Reactions

Fans have expressed their excitement over the film's OTT release. One user wrote, "Finally #Karuppu is all ours! Watch on Amazon Prime Video.." Another user added, "Watching Karuppu right now! Mass moments, powerful BGM & whistle-worthy scenes all the way."

Several X users (formerly Twitter) also shared clips of their favourite scenes from the film while posting their reactions. One user wrote, "2 Best Performers in One Frame Actor Indran When he says "Enaku Google pay pana theryathu saare" Emotionally Well Connected Great work @RJ_Balaji."

Another X user wrote, "Better Call Baby - Better Call Saul Reference I was the only one shouted when I saw that reference from #BreakingBad universe @RJ_Balaji Enna maari velpaadu."

See more X reactions below:

Karuppu Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Karuppu opened strongly with Rs 15.50 crore on its first day. The film further benefited from the opening weekend, collecting Rs 24.15 crore on its first Saturday and Rs 28.35 crore on its first Sunday.

However, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections on its first Monday, earning Rs 14.30 crore. During its first week, Karuppu collected Rs 113.85 crore in India. It went on to earn Rs 54.30 crore in its second week, Rs 21.20 crore in its third, and Rs 5.83 crore in its fourth. The film has collected Rs 306.47 crore worldwide, including Rs 80.90 crore from overseas markets.

Apart from Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film stars Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Sshivada, Swasika in key roles.

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