Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka: Release date, Where to Watch, Movie Review, HD Download and much more

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka offers a peek into the roller-coaster world of a newsroom where emotions run high and the ability to think and act at lightning speed is a necessity. If you are planning to watch Ram Madhavni directorial, know where to watch, how to download in HD and other details here.

New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2021 8:16 IST
Kartik Aaryan-Mrunal Thakur
Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhavni, Dhamaka marks Kartik Aaryan's foray into the world of intense and gritty storytelling. He essays the role of Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who spirals into the dark abyss of uncertainty, deceit and mind games after a terrorist makes a phone call to him about an attack that would engulf an entire city. He initially dismisses the call, considering it a prank, but soon realises the gravity of the situation when the terrorist blows up a bridge. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in crucial roles, is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on November 19.

Four production companies from around the world -- RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Entertainment and Global Gate Entertainment -- have joined forces to put together the explosive mix of a thrilling story that 'Dhamaka' is.

Dhamaka's Release Date: 

Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash starrer is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19. 

Who is the Director of Dhamaka?

The thriller which has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the release of its first look is directed by filmmaker Ram Madhavni.

Star cast of Dhamaka?

Kartik Aaryan as Arjun Pathak, a journalist 

Mrunal Thakur as Soumya Mehra Pathak, Arjun's wife
Amruta Subhash as Ankita Malaskar, Arjun's boss 
Vikas Kumar as Praveen Kamath
Vishwajeet Pradhan as Subhash Mathur

Who are the Music Directors of Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka?

Vishal Khurana and Prateek Kuhad

Kartik Aaryan-Mrunal Thakur starrer Dhamaka's Trailer:

Dhamaka: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers 

