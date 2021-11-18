Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka: Release date, Where to Watch, Movie Review, HD Download and much more

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Kartik Aaryan-Mrunal Thakur Dhamaka: Release date, Where to Watch, Movie Review, HD Download trailer

Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhavni, Dhamaka marks Kartik Aaryan's foray into the world of intense and gritty storytelling. He essays the role of Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who spirals into the dark abyss of uncertainty, deceit and mind games after a terrorist makes a phone call to him about an attack that would engulf an entire city. He initially dismisses the call, considering it a prank, but soon realises the gravity of the situation when the terrorist blows up a bridge. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in crucial roles, is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on November 19.

Four production companies from around the world -- RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Entertainment and Global Gate Entertainment -- have joined forces to put together the explosive mix of a thrilling story that 'Dhamaka' is.

Dhamaka's Release Date:

Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash starrer is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19.

Who is the Director of Dhamaka?

The thriller which has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the release of its first look is directed by filmmaker Ram Madhavni.

Star cast of Dhamaka?

Kartik Aaryan as Arjun Pathak, a journalist

Mrunal Thakur as Soumya Mehra Pathak, Arjun's wife

Amruta Subhash as Ankita Malaskar, Arjun's boss

Vikas Kumar as Praveen Kamath

Vishwajeet Pradhan as Subhash Mathur

Who are the Music Directors of Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka?

Vishal Khurana and Prateek Kuhad

Kartik Aaryan-Mrunal Thakur starrer Dhamaka's Trailer:

Dhamaka: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers