Karisma Kapoor joins Salman Khan on first episode of Koffee With Karan final season | New promo

Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, is returning with its ninth season on October 14. Salman Khan will kick off the new season as the first guest on the show. The premiere is also being billed as the final season of the long-running chat show. In the latest promo shared by the makers, Karisma Kapoor, who has worked with Salman in several films, will also join the superstar on the Koffee couch.

Karisma Kapoor joins Salman Khan on first episode of KWK 9

Salman Khan will join Karan Johar on the Koffee couch for the season opener. In the first promo, the actor joked about launching a spin-off called "Koffee With Salman" after the show ends.

He also poked fun at Johar for repeatedly telling celebrities that each season would be the last. The two exchanged playful remarks during the promo. Khan signed off with a reference to Johar's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, saying, "Tussi Na Jao."

A new promo has also revealed that Karisma Kapoor will join Salman in the premiere episode, adding another familiar face to the season's opening conversation. The duo is expected to talk about love, life, and everything in between.

Karan Johar announces the final season of Koffee With Karan

In September, Johar shared an emotional video announcing what he described as the final season of Koffee With Karan. In the video, the filmmaker looked back at the show's journey and recalled discussing the idea with his father, producer Yash Johar.

Johar also reflected on the memories, friendships and controversies that have shaped the show over the years. In his caption, he wrote, "There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup."

Koffee With Karan 9: When and where to watch

Koffee With Karan 9 will premiere on October 14 at 7 pm, exclusively on JioHotstar. A new episode will drop every Wednesday at 7 pm with new guests. Viewers can stream the new episode on the platform. Previous seasons of the celebrity chat show are also available there.

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