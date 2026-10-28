Karan Johar had a fallout with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, actor reveals what went wrong on KWK 9

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar revisited a difficult phase in their friendship on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The conversation revealed how a disagreement over film release dates and a seemingly casual remark led Karan to stop speaking to both actors. While Varun initially did not even realise that Karan was upset with him, Janhvi was aware of the tension between them.

Why did Karan Johar stop talking to Varun Dhawan?

During the conversation, Varun explained how Karan had suddenly stopped responding to him. He said, "There are two people in this room whom Karan stopped talking to. He just ghosted us and stopped talking. She [Janhvi] knew you were fighting with her; I didn't know you were fighting with me. I don't know Karan's capable of fighting with me in my head."

Janhvi then reminded Varun that he had called Karan a child. Varun stood by his remark, saying, "I called him a child, which is nothing to get offended about. I still stand by that."

Karan explained that the disagreement began when Varun scheduled a film release on the same date as one of his own releases. According to Karan, the situation upset him because he was already struggling to find a suitable release date.

Karan said, "I was releasing a film of mine, and you came on that same date. I'm not supposed to be upset?"

Varun responded that he had informed Karan that he might have to release his film on that date. However, Karan maintained that Varun had only said it was a possibility and had not confirmed the date at the time.

Karan said, "You said 'might', but you weren't announcing a date. And I had to come because there were no dates. And then you came on that date, and I was quiet. I didn't reply. I didn't pick up your call. I just didn't reply to your messages. Then what got me really upset was when you sent me a message and said, 'Stop acting like a child'."

Varun, however, did not understand why the remark had offended Karan so much. He joked, "But why is that so offensive? You're trying to age and look like a child."

Karan clarified that the issue was not about his appearance. He said the remark crossed a line because of the friendship they shared. "No, I never told you I want to look like a child. There is a boundary, I love you and you know that, and we are friends as well. But there is some kind of boundary you can't...that message. You were not even catching what I was trying to say," Karan explained.

Varun then compared his equation with Karan to his relationship with his parents. He said he sometimes questioned their behaviour by asking why they were acting like children. "There is a paternal relationship here. I tell my dad also, 'why are you behaving like a child?' I tell my mother also," Varun said.

Karan disagreed with the comparison, replying, "You can say what you want to your mom and dad. You can't tell me." Varun maintained that he saw the situations in a similar way, but Karan's hurt over the message remained a key part of their disagreement.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how the fallout affected her

Janhvi also spoke about the emotional impact of her falling-out with Karan. Describing the period, she said, "There was a lot of pain in our fight."

Karan admitted that he had been hurt by both actors. "I was hurt with both of you," he said.

Janhvi then shared a personal detail about how the period affected her. She revealed that she gained weight while she and Karan were not speaking and began losing it after they reconciled. "I gained weight when we stopped talking. I became 6 kg heavier. I started losing weight after we started talking," she said.

Karan added that their falling-out felt like a breakup, saying, "Janhvi and I behaved like it was a break-up."

How Varun Dhawan helped Karan and Janhvi reconcile

Varun eventually revealed how he helped bring Karan and Janhvi back together. He explained that Karan had initially not invited him to his birthday party, but he later received an invitation. Varun also revealed that he changed his film's release date.

"Karan's birthday was there, and obviously I was not invited initially. Then obviously I worked my thing, and then I got invited again. I changed my release date basically. I changed it. I have a selfless heart," Varun said.

He recalled thinking that two people who cared about each other should put their differences aside. Varun also believed that seeing Janhvi at the birthday celebration would help Karan let go of his anger.

"And then at his birthday, I just felt that when two people who love each other and are having differences, they should just forgive each other and be with each other. And I knew that if Janhvi shows up and you see her, you'd melt. Then I asked her to come for the birthday, and he'll make up with you," he revealed.

Koffee With Karan 9 makes the final season of the iconic talk show.

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