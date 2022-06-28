Karan Johar pleads Bollywood celebs to come to Koffee With Karan 7; here's what he promises in return| VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar is all set to brew some controversies, stir some gossip and sip in some revelations as who's who of showbiz will converse with him on Koffee With Karan 7. The filmmaker's chat show is immensely popular and is known for candid conversations between the host and the stars arriving on the show. In the past, these stars have often been engaged in multiple controversies and faced repercussions. Seems like, it has also given a hard time to Karan who is seen pleading to these celebs to come on the show.

In the latest promo shared on Disney+ Hotstar, Karan jokes and takes a dig at himself. He is shown talking to his industry friends and having a hard time convincing them to come to the shows. He even promises to give them extra hampers in return and not ask personal questions. He even tries to say that they owe him because he launched some of the biggest stars of the industry. Watch the fun video here:

Many celebrities from Bollywood and the south cinema will mark their debut in the new season of 'Koffee with Karan'. Earlier, a rumour surfaced on social media that newlywed couples Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif will give their first on-screen appearance, post-marriage on 'Koffee with Karan Season 7'. Previous seasons of Karan Johar's chat show went through a lot of controversies. Let's see what the new season brings to the table.

Along with Hotstar Special's 'Koffee with Karan Season 7', the show's most viewed segment, rapid-fire round (that's usually rapid and full of fire) will also return to entertain guests and viewers alike. Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

The seventh edition of 'Koffee With Karan' will start shooting on May 7, 2022 and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.