Karan Johar joins Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anubhav Sinha in OTT debuts | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar to direct a Netflix series

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan teased his friend and filmmaker Karan Johar recently by saying that he hosts so many shows and events and should make more films. After that, Karan said that he would have to make more films. Now it seems that Shah Rukh's words have influenced Karan and he has geared up to make not only a film but also a web series on the digital platform.

Karan will also direct a web series

After Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anubhav Sinha and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Karan will also direct a web series and mark his OTT debut as a director. However, the filmmaker has made web series like 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', 'The Fame Game', 'Showtime', 'Gyraah Gyaraah' and 'Call Me Bay' as a producer. Now as a director, he is ready to spread his color in this format as well.

According to sources close to Karan, this project is very close to Karan's heart. No official information has been revealed about the cast of the show yet, but Karan is going to make it with some of the top actresses in Hindi cinema. This web series will be made for the digital platform Netflix.

Karan will also direct an action film

The script of this show has been decided and if everything goes well, Karan will also start shooting it in January next year. The shooting will take place in different schedules over a period of about a year. Currently, the casting of this show is going on. It is planned to be released in the year 2026. Apart from this, Karan is also preparing to direct an action film. It is significant to note that the last project that Karan Johar directed was Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film minted more than 100 crores at the box office.

Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: When and where to watch, what to expect and more