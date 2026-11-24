The debate around fixed working hours in the Hindi film industry has once again come into focus. This time, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Akshay Kumar have weighed in on the conversation during an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9. Both backed the idea of structured work schedules and supported Deepika Padukone's decision to set boundaries around her professional commitments.

Karan Johar supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

During the conversation, Karan Johar spoke about his experience of working with Akshay Kumar and praised the actor's commitment to his craft. He also addressed the rumours surrounding Kumar's early-morning routine, saying his discipline on film sets is something he has witnessed first-hand.

"When I did my first film with Akshay, there was always talks making the rounds that Akshay Kumar does this, Akshay Kumar does that. Firstly, I've never seen a man work this hard. He has meetings at 5:00 a.m. in the morning. He knows his script by heart, and he's always supportive of the director and very cognizant of the producer. And he's the only superstar that gives a chance to a debut director, and that's one thing that he doesn't get enough credit for," Karan Johar shared.

Johar then connected Akshay's work ethic to the larger discussion about actors asking for fixed working hours. He said Deepika Padukone should have the same freedom to decide her work schedule, adding that her decision should not become a subject of controversy.

"And I think that's exactly my point - as a producer, I respect it. And that's why I also respect someone like Deepika Padukone's decision. When she says something like this, I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right. She's a hardworking woman. She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it? There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair. I think if a superstar male can ask for it, so can a superstar female. Any actor can ask for it. Nobody's putting a gun on my head to sign Deepika Padukone or Akshay Kumar. I want to sign these actors because I love their work. I respect their achievement," Johar stated.

Akshay also agreed with Johar's views and backed the eight-hour workday model. The actor said that planned and time-bound schedules can make film shoots more organised without affecting the creative process.

The conversation also turned to Hollywood, where the duo pointed to the importance of preparation and discipline on large-scale productions. They referred to films featuring Tom Cruise and those made by Christopher Nolan, noting that major projects can be completed within planned schedules when teams work with proper preparation and respect for time.

Deepika Padukone’s eight-hour shift demand

Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour workday has remained a subject of discussion in the Hindi film industry. The debate gained attention in May 2025, when reports suggested that she had exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit following differences with the makers over working hours and other professional terms.

A few months later, production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that Deepika would not be part of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The makers said they had been unable to find a partnership.

Deepika later spoke about the issue in interviews and maintained that asking for an eight-hour shift was not unreasonable. She also pointed out that several male actors had followed similar schedules for years, without their working hours becoming a talking point.

In an interview with Brut India, Deepika Padukone said, “In the Indian film industry, there are a lot of male actors who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it has never made headlines. I don’t think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair. I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. I am saying this as if I may say so…a top star. Imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else in the crew.”

She reiterated her position in another interview with CNBC-TV18, where she addressed the criticism around her demand and the gender bias in the industry. “By virtue of being a woman if that’s coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry have been working for 8 hours for years and it’s never made headlines.”

As for Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar's episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9, it will stream this Wednesday, November 25, at 7 pm on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.

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