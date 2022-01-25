Kapil Sharma shares his and Ginni's love story, reveals details of how they met

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GINNI CHATRATH Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath

People say some stories are nothing short of a Bollywood movie and that evidently was the case with Kapil Sharma and Ginni’s love story. The ace comedian who is gearing up for his much-awaited streaming debut on Netflix with the comedy special ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, spilled the beans on how he met the love of his life and what brought the two together.

The duo tied the knot in 2018 and ever since then have been giving us major couple goals. From laughing together and being each other’s pillars of strength, the couple welcomed their first child in 2019 and their son was born last year in 2021. In a candid conversation, Kapil unfolded their romantic tale and revealed why he initially felt it won’t work out between them.

Giving the viewers a delightfully funny sneak-peek into his life, he said “Ginni Jalandhar ke girls' college mei thi and was 3-4 years younger to me. Mai apna PG Diploma commercial arts mein pursue kar raha tha and was in need of pocket money. I was always participating in theatre and visiting other colleges. Ginni was my student and really bright. She was good at histrionics and skits and so I made her my assistant. Also, she ​​hailed from a well-to-do family. I remember she would come in an expensive car every day to college and I would ride my scooter. She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai. One of my friends even told me that Ginni likes me but I didn't take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. But God has been very kind and I’m lucky that I got married to her. She has always been very supportive of me. I remember, when I was going through a rough patch and I decided to set things right in my life, marrying her was the first thing I did right after. Today, I’m lucky to have been blessed with 2 amazing kids.”

Kapil Sharma will be sharing more about his love story, nostalgic tidbits of his journey and more on his upcoming Netflix special, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.

The comedy special ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’ will be released on Netflix on 28th January.