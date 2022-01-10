Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma's Netflix special 'I'm Not Done Yet' trailer out; excited fans say 'tussi chaa gaye' | WATCH

The trailer of 'I'm Not Done Yet' - star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma's maiden special comedy show - has been launched by Netflix on Monday (January 10). With the trailer of this upcoming Netflix stand-up special, Kapil will be seen talking about his desire to keep reinventing himself, pushing his creative genius and openly admitting that "He's Not Done Yet".

In the trailer, he is seen reminiscing about his past, opens up about his family, his social media missteps and his love for music and theatre, all while he entertains us. Kapil mentions in the trailer, "I feel I'm not done yet, these words go really well with my life."

"Abhi kay liye itna hi, par picture… sorry, special abhi baki hai mere dost (That's it for now, the special is yet to come my friend) as Kapil brings his raw charm and his unfiltered, true self to fans like never before. Bhulna matt (Don't forget), January 28 - only on Netflix."

The comedian took to Twitter and shared the trailer. He wrote, "Have you guys seen this? Releasing on 28th jan on @NetflixIndia. @beingu_studios @Banijayasia @GoswamiAnukalp #kapilsharmaonnetflix #IAmNotDoneYet (sic)."

Take a look:

In not time, his tweet was bombarded with reactions from his fans who seemed to be really excited. One of the users wrote, "Tussi Cha Gye." Another said, "Sir, bhale hi aap comedy ke raja ho lekin mam maharani hai. Ginni rock kkapil shock."

The stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios. It is slated to drop on January 28. Meanwhile, Kapil is also been working on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Apart from his famous comedy show, Kapil has also starred in movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi', among others.

-with IANS inputs