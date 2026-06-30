Kangana Ranaut to appear in Lock Upp season 2 for first elimination, five contestants in danger zone

New Delhi:

It appears that Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has taken no time to hook their audience. This has been seen through the second season being hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who has made people talk through their eye-opening disclosures and challenging activities. Now, the makers have another surprise in store as Kangana Ranaut is set to return to the reality show for its first elimination episode.

For those unaware, Kangana hosted the first season of Lock Upp. Although she stepped away from hosting duties this time around, she will make a special appearance this weekend as the 'Janta Ki Awaaz' during the show's first eviction.

Kangana Ranaut returns for first elimination

Speaking about returning to the show, Kangana said, 'This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is.' She further added, 'Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa's very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price!'

Her return is expected to add another layer of drama to an episode that will decide the fate of one contestant.

Five contestants land in danger zone

The competition has become intense within just a few episodes. This week's nominations have placed Shreya Kalra, Shreshta Iyer, Sufi Motiwala, Riyaz Aly and Madhuri Grover in the danger zone. One among the five will become the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Why Kangana is not hosting season 2?

At the launch of Lock Upp season 2, producer Ektaa Kapoor explained why Kangana did not return as the full-time host. According to Ektaa, the show has undergone a complete revamp, with its format, vision and presentation all being redesigned. She revealed that the makers intentionally moved away from the original jailer-host concept to give the franchise a fresh identity.

'The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood,' Ektaa had said.

Even though she is no longer the host, Kangana's guest appearance for the first elimination is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the weekend episode.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix every day at 8 PM.

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