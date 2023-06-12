Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Avneet Kaur to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana's Tiku Weds Sheru to release on THIS date

Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the most awaited releases of the year. To much anticipation, the first-look poster of the comedy drama was released on Monday. The movie is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva and produced by Manikarnika Films, owned by Kangana Ranaut. Instead of a traditional theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting June 23.

Tiku Weds Sheru brings together the unique pair of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. It marks Kaur's big Bollywood debut as a lead. Tiku Weds Sheru is billed as a quirky love story fueled by the quirkiness of Tiku and Sheru, a pair with opposite personalities who stand the test of time in pursuit of their aspirations.

Sai Kabir Srivastva directorial follows the lives of two eccentric people who strive to make it big in Bollywood. The film depicts their journey amid worldly chaos and difficulties.

Talking about the film, Kangana Ranaut said in a statement: "Tiku Weds Sheru' is a very special film for me, as it's the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me."

"The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film," she added.

The film has been shot in Bhopal and Mumbai. It is backed by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films. It also stars Zakir Hussain, Vipin Sharma, Mukesh S Bhatt, Suresh Vishwakarma, Ghanshyam Garg and Khushi Bhardwaj.

