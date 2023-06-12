Monday, June 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Avneet Kaur to release on THIS date

Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Avneet Kaur to release on THIS date

Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, will be released on Prime Video on June 23, 2023. It marks Kangana Ranaut's production debut.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2023 15:36 IST
Kangana's Tiku Weds Sheru to release on THIS date
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana's Tiku Weds Sheru to release on THIS date

Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the most awaited releases of the year. To much anticipation, the first-look poster of the comedy drama was released on Monday. The movie is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva and produced by Manikarnika Films, owned by Kangana Ranaut. Instead of a traditional theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting June 23.

Tiku Weds Sheru brings together the unique pair of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. It marks Kaur's big Bollywood debut as a lead. Tiku Weds Sheru is billed as a quirky love story fueled by the quirkiness of Tiku and Sheru, a pair with opposite personalities who stand the test of time in pursuit of their aspirations.

Sai Kabir Srivastva directorial follows the lives of two eccentric people who strive to make it big in Bollywood. The film depicts their journey amid worldly chaos and difficulties.

Talking about the film, Kangana Ranaut said in a statement: "Tiku Weds Sheru' is a very special film for me, as it's the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me."

"The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film," she added.

Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut fires back at people calling her traditional headpiece a 'crown'

Kangana Ranaut fires back at people calling her traditional headpiece a 'crown'

Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan THIS as she shares old video dancing to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan THIS as she shares old video dancing to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana, calls him a 'skinny white rat'

Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana, calls him a 'skinny white rat'

From Hills to the Spotlight: Kangana Ranaut's exceptional performances as a Himachali trailblazer

From Hills to the Spotlight: Kangana Ranaut's exceptional performances as a Himachali trailblazer

The film has been shot in Bhopal and Mumbai. It is backed by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films. It also stars Zakir Hussain, Vipin Sharma, Mukesh S Bhatt, Suresh Vishwakarma, Ghanshyam Garg and Khushi Bhardwaj. 

Also read: The Archies new poster: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and team take us to Riverdale

Also read: Gadar 2 Teaser: 'Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka, Isko nariyal do...'; Sunny Deol as Tara Singh is back

Latest Web Series News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section

Top News

Related Ott News

Latest News